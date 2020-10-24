Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rian O'Neill was named man of the match at Cusack Park

Armagh are back in Division One of the Football League after beating Clare 1-18 to 1-13 at Cusack Park on Saturday.

Cavan have been relegated to Division Three because they lost to champions Roscommon and Laois beat Fermanagh.

Laois had looked to be heading for defeat which would have saved Cavan, but relegated Fermanagh conceded three late goals at Brewster Park.

Armagh will be relieved to have secured promotion a week after slipping up at home to Roscommon.

Calum McComiskey rounded Clare keeper Eamonn Trubidy for a third-minute goal and, with Rian O'Neill, Rory Grugan, Stephen Sheridan, Conor O'Neill and Jason Duffy all contributing, Armagh were 1-07 to 0-09 up at half-time.

But Clare, with the threat of relegation hanging over them, fought back and got a goal through Cian O'Dea before drawing level when frees by Eoin Cleary and Keelan Sexton made it 1-13 each.

Armagh responded by pulling away with two Oisin O'Neill scores helping them to a five-point victory.

Cavan had gone into their match against Roscommon with an outside chance of promotion and the possibility of being relegated.

In the end, they suffered the drop to Division Three as they lost to Roscommon and Laois won in Fermanagh.

Donnie Smith landed five points as the Rossies led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

Cavan fought back with Gearoid McKiernan, Luke Fortune and Ciaran Brady pointing.

But that work was undone when Roscommon skipper Enda Smith fisted the ball into the net for the only goal of the game.

Roscommon's victory left Cavan level on six points with Clare who survived on the head-to-head factor as they had won the meeting between the sides earlier in the season.

At Brewster Park, Fermanagh were sitting on a 1-10 to 0-7 lead over Laois after a goal by Tomas Corrigan.

But despite having Kieran Lillis sent-off, Laois scored three late goals to seal their safety and send Cavan down.

Gary Walsh netted two, the first a penalty, with Paul Kingston wrapping it up.