Saturday's match was called off on Thursday when Waterford conceded

Antrim have offered to play their National League match against Waterford in Dundalk after Waterford conceded the match due to concerns about travelling to Northern Ireland.

Waterford said that some of their players were told by their employers that they would have to self-isolate for 14 days if they played.

The Division Four match was set to be played in Portglenone on Saturday.

Antrim have now offered Waterford to play the match in Dundalk.

"We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld," Antrim GAA tweeted on Thursday evening.

"If we are good enough to collect two points we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play."

Some Waterford players had also expressed personal concerns over travelling to Northern Ireland.

There is no legal requirement to isolate for 14 days when crossing the Irish border but people in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been advised against taking unnecessary journeys.

In a statement, the Waterford county board said it had not taken the decision lightly, but added: "At the end of the day, our players come first."