Glenn Irwin has been contending for the British Superbike crown on his new Honda Fireblade

Glenn Irwin is out of the running for the 2020 British Superbike Championship title after finishing 12th in the second race of the weekend at the final round at the Brands Hatch GP circuit.

The Northern Irishman's machine appeared to be suffering a technical problem in Sunday's race and he remains fourth in the overall standings.

Series leader Josh Brookes won the race and leads the series by 12 points.

His nearest challenger, Yamaha's Jason O'Halloran, was second.

Brookes' PBM Ducati team-mate Christian Iddon completed the podium positions and is also in the running for the title ahead of the final race of the championship later on Sunday afternoon. He trails Brookes by 18 points.

Glenn's brother and Honda Racing team-mate Andrew was fourth in Sunday's opener.

O'Halloran won the first race of the weekend on Saturday, from Iddon and Tarran Mackenzie, who crashed out of second place in race two of the Brands round on Sunday.

Having been crowned champion in 2015, Brookes is chasing the second BSB title of his career, the Australian also having finished runner-up in the championship on four occasions.

O'Halloran and Iddon are aiming for their maiden BSB titles.

The Brands races are the final round of the truncated six-round series which started at the beginning of August.