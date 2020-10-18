Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea is competing at the Portuguese circuit of Estoril for the first time

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea finished fifth in the Superpole race at the final round of the World Superbike Championship at Estoril in Portugal.

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu won the 10-lap sprint event to complete back-to-back wins, having come out on top in Saturday's first feature race.

Rea secured the 2020 title on Saturday after finishing fourth and building up an unassailable lead at the top.

He could secure his 100th career win in Sunday's final race of the season.

The second feature race will be staged at 15:15 BST, with the Northern Irishman hoping to round off one of his targets for the year by taking victory.

Rea has won 11 of the 23 races held so far this season, including five successes in the shorter Superpole sprints.

As in Saturday's opener, Yamaha-mounted Razgatlioglu dominated Sunday's sprint event, leading from the off to win by almost two seconds from American Garrett Gerloff to secure his third win of the season.

Dutchman Michael van der Mark made it a Yamaha podium clean sweep on his final ride for the Pata Yamaha outfit before moving to BMW power for 2021.

Welshman Chaz Davies, also having his last ride for the Aruba Ducati team, was fourth, with Rea working his way through the field from 15th on the grid to place fifth, ahead of Scott Redding.