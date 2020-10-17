Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin has been contending for the British Superbike crown on his new Honda Fireblade

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin lost ground in the race for the British Superbike title when he took sixth in race one at Brands Hatch on Saturday.

Irwin drops from third to fourth to fourth in the standings and now trails series leader Josh Brookes by 21 points with two races remaining on Sunday.

Yamaha's Jason O'Halloran won the first race of the weekend after a thrilling 16-lap battle over the GP circuit.

The Australian is seven behind Brookes with Christian Iddon nine adrift.

Pole position man Brookes was the early pacesetter on his PBM Ducati, with fellow title challengers Irwin, Iddon and O'Halloran all giving chase.

Irwin hit the front on the third lap but fell back down the field as the leading racers regularly swapped places throughout.

O'Halloran emerged the victor, with Iddon, Tarran Mackenzie, Brookes, Danny Buchan and Irwin completing the top six leaderboard.

Glenn's brother and Honda Racing team-mate Andrew finished seventh.

Brookes is going for a second BSB title of his career, with O'Halloran, Iddon and Irwin all chasing their maiden series successes.

The Brands races are the final round of the truncated six-round series which started at the beginning of August.

In Saturday's 12-lap Supersport sprint race Ballynahinch's Korie McGreevy was fifth and Fermanagh native Lee Johnston sixth.