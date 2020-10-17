Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor Glass joined Melbourne AFL club Hawthorn in 2016

Conor Glass made his return as a second-half sub in Derry's 2-14 to 0-12 Division Three victory over Longford.

Maghera man Glass, 23, who recently called time on a four-year spell playing Aussie Rules with Hawthorn, helped his county close out their win.

Derry had led 1-07 to 0-4 at half-time, Patrick Kearney netting the goal just before half-time.

Bellaghy forward Paul Cassidy marked his senior county debut by scoring the Oak Leafers' second goal.

Cassidy reacted quickly to fist in after the ball had come off an upright to make it 2-10 to 0-09 just after the second water break.

It was Derry's third win in the league campaign but is unlikely to be enough in their promotion bid.

Cork's emphatic win over Louth sealed their promotion to Division Two, while Down remain in second after Leitrim conceded the match scheduled to have been played in Newry.

Rory Gallagher's side made a brisk start and took a a four-point lead within 15 minutes through Ciaran McFaul, Paudie Cassidy and Shane McGuigan (2).

Darren Gallagher's free got Longford off the mark on 17 minutes but Conor Doherty and McFaul added to Derry's tally before Kearney's goal.

Longford, who unsuccessfully sought a switch of venue, started well in he second half, with points from Colin Smith and Rian Brady.

But Derry reasserted their superiority with Chrissy McKaigue landing the pick of their points.