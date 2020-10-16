'Party like it's 1999'

Steenson (left) and Whitten (right) have played major roles in Exeter's rise to one of Europe's top sides

In 1999 Ian Whitten and Gareth Steenson watched from the stands as Ulster held the European Champions Cup aloft for the first time.

The scene that left an imprint on both young rugby players, whose aspirations of one day being part of a team that would do the same seemed a little less farfetched after watching their native province conquer the continent.

Twenty-one years later they are one game away from fulfilling that ambition, although not as Ulstermen, but Exeter Chiefs.

As Irish rugby players the pair's journeys to the biggest stage in European club rugby have followed unorthodox paths.

The schools and provincial system tends to see players nurtured through the ranks before making their mark in the professional game on home soil, where they must stay in order to pursue an international career.

"I was kind of put in a position where it was either go and find a job or take the risk of going over to England," said fly-half Steenson, who joined then-Division One side Rotherham Titans in 2006 having failed to land a contract at Ulster.

The Dungannon native arrived at Sandy Park in 2008, and will retire at the end of the season as Exeter's all-time leading points scorer.

A European and Premiership double would be a fitting finale for a player whose own rise to prominence has mirrored that of the club.

"Since I've been here we've always been the underdog," said the 35-year-old.

"Even when we got promoted (in 2010) we weren't meant to have been promoted that year, it was meant to be Bristol.

Steenson was instrumental in helping Exeter secure promotion to England's top flight in 2010

"Once we got promoted we were meant to be getting relegated the next year. It was always that way, always a chip on the shoulder kind of thing.

"In terms of the club it was good for me personally. A lot of the guys at that time were all fellas who were told they weren't good enough and weren't getting the opportunity to play elsewhere.

"That sort of culture has changed a little bit now because we've got a squad where we're used to winning."

Two years after Steenson joined the Chiefs, a 24-year-old Whitten arrived from Ulster where he had established himself as a regular, winning two Ireland caps on the 2009 tour of North America.

It was a move that would put the breaks on any further international success but one that, on the evidence of this season and previous exploits including the 2017 Premiership title, has paid off.

Whitten made 61 appearances for Ulster before leaving the province in 2012

"I had to think about it for a while but I think at the end of the day I made the right decision," said the inside centre.

"The improvement I got as a player probably wouldn't have happened if I'd have stayed at Ulster.

"I'm lucky that (Director of Rugby) Rob Baxter and (head coach) Ali Hepher have given me the opportunity to play a lot of rugby and I certainly appreciate that."

'Party like it's 1999'

Exeter has, for some time, been home for both players whose families have planted roots in England's south-west.

Still, in weeks such as this, questions about what it would mean to lift the European Cup prompt an unavoidable trip down memory lane to Lansdowne Road, 1999.

Ulster 21-6 Colomiers. A meaningful day in the life of every aspiring rugby player in Ireland's northern province.

"It's special memories for both of us actually to have been there and seen that," said Steenson.

"All those memories are things that mean we have a good affiliation with this competition and we're very excited obviously to be in a position now to be in the final and understanding what can be from that.

"It is a big deal, and it was a big deal at the time. It's hard to know if people are the same down here about this one because of coronavirus, you get the feeling that it would be a big deal to the south-west if we can do it."

"We said we were going to party like it's 1999, but Covid rules probably won't allow us to do that sort of thing!"

