Football leagues below Premiership level are set to be impacted by the new regulations

The Northern Ireland Sports Forum wants clarification on why new Covid-19 restrictions were placed on a "highly regulated sector".

No indoor sport or organised contact sport involving mixing of households will be held, other than at elite level, for four weeks from Friday.

The NI Sports Forum noted a significant number of members being unware of any transmission through sporting activity.

It is now asking the NI Executive for the "rationale" for the measures.

The guidelines were issued by the NI Executive on Wednesday to combat the rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

The NI Sports Forum also highlighted financial concerns of organisations and clubs.

"It must be noted that a significant number of members have indicated with total confidence that they are not aware of any cases of virus transmission through the playing or participating in their sport or physical activity," it added.

"The sporting community, which include outdoor participation sports, indoor and on water have put in place stringent protocols surrounding those actively participating and are frustrated that grassroots activity at all levels will once again be put on hold.

"Our members have again expressed concerns over the financial stability of their organisations and clubs - the latest restrictions heighten those concerns drastically."