Rea inched closer to a sixth title with two wins and a fourth place at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea says it would be "incredible" to clinch a historic sixth World Superbike title by taking a 100th career race win at Estoril on Saturday.

Rea leads nearest rival Scott Redding by 59 points with a maximum of 62 remaining going into the final round of the series at the Portuguese circuit.

"While I'm very close I still have to go out and get it done," said Rea.

"I don't feel under any pressure for this weekend. To secure the title with a race win - that would be the dream."

The Kawasaki rider has won 11 of the 21 races run this year to enhance his reputation as the dominant force in the championship and needs to pick up three points over the course of the three races at Estoril to enjoy an unassailable lead.

While a sixth world crown is the priority for the 33-year-old, the opportunity to rack up a century of victories has been on his mind since before the start of the season.

Jonathan Rea is the most-decorated rider in World Superbike history

"One hundred wins is a massive career goal I had going into the season so to reach that target would be fantastic," said Rea.

"I'm not really one for stats but that is one landmark I'd really like. I think then it would start to sink in what we are achieving at the minute.

"It's exciting. We are in a great position going into the last round and now it's step by step with the team to hone in on that big goal."

The Northern Irishman is looking forward to the challenge of competing at Estoril for the first time as he closes in on more records.

"It's a new track for everybody and it presents a whole set of new challenges - understanding the track layout and bike set-up - after that we'll be able to understand how to tackle the race on Saturday.

"We had a few months there where we didn't know if we were going to get a championship or not.

"In these uncertain times the safety of people is the most important thing so we've been so lucky to get race and to bring home a sixth world title would be special."