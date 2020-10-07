Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jack Young impressed in a one-off outing for Vukovic Motorsport in TCR Europe last season

Jack Young's season has come to a "sudden halt" after the Northern Irish teenager lost his drive with Vukovic Motorsport in the World TCR series.

The 2019 Renault Clio Cup champion, 18, made his WTCR debut this season but has struggled for results at Zolder and the Nürburgring.

Despite the setback, Young, is speaking with "several leading touring car teams" about a return to the track.

"Sooner or later every driver hits a speed bump like this" said Young.

"I've got time and ability on my side so I will add this to my list of experiences. I'd like to thank Renault for their support and I'm looking forward to the next exciting chapter in my career".

Stepping up to WTCR after winning the UK Clio Cup title, Young showed impressive pace in his two outings in Belgium and Germany in a Renault Megane but had yet to score a point after on-track incidents.

Vukovic Motorsport, who will run experienced Frenchman Aurelien Comte for this weekend's round in Slovakia, have opened the door for Young's return later in the season.

"We hope Jack will have the necessary budget to continue because we want to see him back behind the wheel as quickly as possible. He is a talented driver with a lot of potential," said team owner Milenko Vukovic.