Andrew Irwin won two of the three races held at Donington

Andrew Irwin won race one at the Donington GP British Superbike round on Sunday but brother Glenn crashed unhurt early on to relinquish his series lead.

For Andrew, it was a third win of the season, a third at Donington and a fourth BSB race victory of his career.

The 25-year old Honda Racing rider came home 1.8 seconds ahead of PBM Ducati's Christian Iddon and Josh Brookes third.

Iddon leads the championship on 186 points, with Brookes on 184 and Glenn Irwin and Jason O'Halloran on 178.

Glenn Irwin raced into the lead on lap one but walked away from a high-speed crash at Goddards after opening up a gap on the pack.

The opening race of the weekend was postponed because the persistent rain had made track conditions treacherous on Saturday.

Sunday's 15-lap opener was held in damp but drying conditions, with two more races to follow later in the afternoon.

Fermanagh native Lee Johnston slid off while leading the Supersport sprint race on the final lap on Saturday.