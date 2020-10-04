Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea mastered the wet conditions at Magny-Cours best to inch closer to a sixth title

Jonathan Rea took his second win of the weekend at the penultimate round of the 2020 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours on Sunday to move closer to a sixth straight world title.

The Northern Irishman achieved his 99th career victory in the series on his 300th start in the Superpole race.

On a wet track, Rea ended 1.5 seconds ahead of Alex Lowes in the 10-lapper, with Michael van der Mark third.

Scott Redding, who was fourth, trails Rea by 71 points in the standings.

With a maximum of 87 points remaining, Rea could clinch the crown in Sunday's second feature race of the weekend.

A podium in that event would be enough for Rea, who needs to leave round seven of the championship with a 62-point advantage to leave the final round at Estoril in a fortnight's time academic in terms of the destination of the title.

Having won race one on Saturday, the Kawasaki rider assumed the lead of the sprint race on the first lap after pole sitter, Rea's compatriot Eugene Laverty, had led into the first corner.

Rea maintained a steady advantage over his team-mate throughout to take the chequered flag and secure his 11th win of the season and his fifth out of seven Superpole events.

The 33-year-old now boasts eight wins at the French circuit and is within touching distance of a historic sixth world title - two more than England's Carl Fogarty managed in his illustrious career.

Rea had clinched his last three titles at Magny-Cours - in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Welshman Chaz Davies was fifth in Sunday's opener, with Loris Baz sixth and Laverty finishing back in 15th position.