Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Donegal squad returned to training collectively this week

The Donegal senior football county squad have gone into isolation after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The squad had been tested as the players returned to collective training this week.

Donegal are due to play Tyrone in the National Football League on 16/17 October and the same opponents on 1 November in the Ulster Championship.

Both of the scheduled matches are due to take place at Ballybofey.

"These are difficult and trying times for all in the GAA and the wider community," the county said.

They went on to say they "urge all club members, particularly players at all age levels, to adhere to the guidelines which have been set out".

The inter-county season is due to get underway in mid-October, with club championship games having returned last month after the coronavirus lockdown.