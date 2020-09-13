Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Johnston is a four-time North West 200 winner

Lee Johnston has won the Scarborough Gold Cup with what was his fourth race victory of the meeting.

The Fermanagh rider, who won the Supersport 600 race earlier on Sunday, finished ahead of Bradford's Dean Harrison with Joey Thompson in third.

Johnston, competing for Ashcourt Racing, secured a Supersport double on the first day of the event on Saturday.

Harrison won Sunday's first race, the Supertwins, for what was his 91st success at the venue.

Jim Hind was second behind Harrison in a thrilling race, with Dominic Herbertson finishing third.

In Sunday's Supersport 600 race, which was red-flagged, Harrison came second with Thompson completing the podium.

The Bradford rider went on to win Sunday's second Supersport 600 race, the fourth of the weekend, from Johnston, having earlier also taken first place in the Classic Superbike race.

In the feature Gold Cup race, Johnston won by 0.211 seconds ahead of Harrison.