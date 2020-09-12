Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lee Johnston won the first Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT in 2019

Lee Johnston secured a Supersport double on the opening day of racing at the Scarborough Gold Cup meeting.

The Ashcourt Racing rider came home ahead of Dean Harrison in both 600cc events to take his tally of victories at the Oliver's Mount circuit to 13.

Harrison and David Bell enjoyed successes in the Classic Superbike races and Jamie Coward triumphed in the Supertwins outing.

Jim Hind came out on top in the two Lightweight 250cc races.

The 20-year-old Lincolnshire rider also finished second in the Twins, 1.7 seconds behind Coward, with Dominic Herbertson third and Ian Lougher fourth.

Harrison has accumulated 89 victories at Scarborough meetings and could add to that tally in Sunday's racing programme.

In the first Supersport event of the day, Johnston led for the first four laps, then Harrison hit the front with the fastest lap of the race on the RC Express Racing Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki which he is riding for the weekend as his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki outfit sit out the remainder of the 2020 season.

Lap eight saw Johnston overhaul his good friend and the Fermanagh native went on to take victory by 0.32 seconds, with Hind finishing third.

Johnston got the better of Harrison by 0.7 seconds in race two, with Herbertson beating Hind to third place on that occasion.