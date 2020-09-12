Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McLean has been on winning form at the rescheduled Cookstown 100 road races

Adam McLean has marked his return to road racing after injury by winning the Supersport and Supertwins classes at the Cookstown 100 road races.

The Tobermore native won the Supersport race by just 0.8 seconds from Darryl Tweed, with Paul Jordan in third place.

Michael Browne, Michael Sweeney and Neil Kernohan made up the top six.

McAdoo Racing's McLean finished 3.7 seconds ahead of Tweed in the six-lap Supertwin outing, with Skerries rider Sweeney completing the podium places.

McLean broke the lap record for the Twins class in taking victory over the 2.1-mile Orritor circuit.

The race was initially scheduled for seven laps but was red-flagged on the second lap after a rider crashed without serious injury, with the re-started race reduced by one lap.

Ballymoney rider Tweed, drafted in as team-mate to McLean for the Supertwins, just got the better of Sweeney in a thrilling battle for the runner-up spot.

Polesitter McLean was never headed in the Supersport event as he saw off the challenge of Tweed and Jordan behind him in the seven-lapper.

McLean has been competing in the British Superstock 600cc series this season but is making his first appearance at a public roads event since suffering injuries in a crash at the Tandragee 100 in May 2019.

The 24-year-old's triumphs took his overall tally of victories at the Cookstown to five, having won one race in each of the previous three years - the Supersports in 2017 and 2019 and the Supertwins in 2018.

Jordan was a comfortable winner of the Moto3/125cc class from Nigel Moore and Graham Kennedy.