Republic of Ireland: Sports bodies in talks over return of fans
Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland
The FAI, GAA and IRFU have met to discuss a joint submission to the government in the Republic of Ireland on the return of supporters to stadia.
No spectators can attend sports events in the Republic, while a limited number are permitted in Northern Ireland.
The organisations stated that they "are seeking a roadmap for the safe return of supporters to stadia".
A further meeting will take place next week after the government publishes its new Covid-19 roadmap.
"This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together," they added.
The GAA sought "empirical evidence" from government experts on Covid-19 after last month's announcement that all sporting events in the Republic would be held behind closed doors.
Up to 200 people had been permitted at outdoor sporting events before a surge in cases led to the new regulations.