Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica are expecting a baby girl

Rory McIlroy says he is "just waiting for a phone call" as he awaits the birth of his first child with wife Erica Stoll.

McIlroy slipped three shots behind the leaders at the BMW Championship on Saturday, and revealed he is ready to leave if Erica goes into labour.

"I'm going to play in many more Tour Championships, and it's only going to be the birth of your first child once," said the Northern Irishman, 31.

"That trumps anything else."

The former world number one added: "I was waiting for a phone call last week and it didn't come, and then [McIlroy's caddy] Harry (Diamond) has been keeping his phone in his pocket just to make sure, but nothing as of yet."

After heading into the third round as the joint leader by one shot, McIlroy struggled on the tough Olympia Fields course on Saturday, picking up five bogeys along with two birdies to close out the day with a three-over-par 73.

That dropped him to two over for the tournament, three back from joint leaders Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, and sitting in a tie for sixth place.