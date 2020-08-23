Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin stretched his lead at the top of the British Superbike championship by finishing second in Sunday's first race at Snetterton.

The Northern Ireland man was 0.49 seconds behind race winner Josh Brookes, with Tommy Bridewell third.

Irwin's brother Andrew crashed out on the 14th of 16 laps after a coming together with Ryan Vickers.

Glenn is now 18 points ahead of second-placed Bridewell in the overall standings.

Andrew remains on 50 points in the table and drops down to sixth, 43 points behind his brother.

Glenn was fourth on the opening race of the weekend on Saturday, which was won by Christian Iddon, with Andrew crashing out on the opening lap.

The series leader was in front at the start of Sunday's first race but was overtaken by Brookes on third lap and the Australian maintained his lead throughout.

"It was a really fun race, Josh was setting a good pace and it was good to sit behind him and study," Honda Racing's Glenn Irwin told Eurosport.

"I felt like a had the upper-hand in the last six laps and showed my hand in one of the corners. We had a game plan but with a few laps to go I started to run out of fuel."

Andrew Irwin, who was disqualified as part of his sanction for an incident in race three at Donington earlier this month, rode round the outside of Vickers around Coram Curve only to cut across the Kawasaki rider as they braked for the chicane, with both riders crashing out.

Sunday's second race at Snetterton begins at 16:30 BST.