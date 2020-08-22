Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin and brother Andrew in action at the opening round at Donington

Glenn Irwin finished fourth in the first British Superbike race of the weekend at Snetterton, with his brother Andrew crashing out on the opening lap.

Glenn remains top of the championship standings on 73 points, 14 ahead of Saturday's race winner Christian Iddon and Tommy Bridewell.

PBM Ducati rider Iddon took the first BSB win of his career from team-mate Josh Brookes, with Bridewell third.

Irwin set the fastest lap of the race as he worked his way up from ninth.

The 30-year-old Honda Racing rider lost ground when he took a bad line into Turn 3 on the first lap but battled back to set the quickest lap on his eighth circuit.

Irwin had taken three second places at the opening round of the 2020 series at Donington to secure the championship lead.

Andrew, also part of the Honda Racing set-up, won two races two weeks ago but was forced to start from the back of the grid for race one at Snetterton as part of his sanction for being disqualified in race three at Donington.

The 25-year-old crashed out unhurt at Turn 4 on lap one, prompting the safety car to come out, with race leader Danny Buchan also biting the dust without injury on the fourth lap.

Andrew Irwin drops to fourth in the series ahead of Sunday's two races, 23 adrift of his pacesetting sibling

Iddon managed the blustery conditions at the Norfolk circuit best to record his first Superbike success at the 138th attempt.

In the 12-lap Supersport sprint race, Fermanagh native Lee Johnston took third position, with Korie McGreevy seventh and Alastair Seeley was first of the GP2 machines home in eighth.

Meanwhile County Tyrone teenager Cameron Dawson was fifth in the first British Junior Supersport race of the weekend.