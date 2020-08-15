Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Johnston won the first Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT in 2019

Lee Johnston won the opening Supersport 600 race of the weekend at the Barry Sheene Classic road race event at Scarborough on Saturday.

The Ashcourt Racing rider brought his Yamaha home with 1.5 seconds to spare over runner-up Dominic Herbertson after six laps of the Oliver's Mount circuit.

Jamie Coward took victory in the first Supertwins race, six seconds ahead of Herbertson, with Ian Lougher third.

Veteran Lougher won race two ahead of Herbertson and Coward.

For the Northern Ireland-based Welshman it was a remarkable 141st win at the circuit, achieved on his ILR Racing/Mark Coverdale Paton.

Dean Harrison was a comfortable 21-second winner of the Classic Superbike.

Eleven-time Ulster Grand Prix winner, turned TV personality, Guy Martin, was 11th in that class on a rare race outing for the Lincolnshire man these days.

Johnston returned to race action last weekend in the first round of the British Supersport series at Donington, taking 11th spot in race one and failing to finish the second.

The Scarborough meeting is the first road race of the year, with the Gold Cup event scheduled to be held over the same course from 11-13 September, the same weekend in which the Cookstown 100 road races will be staged.