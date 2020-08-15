Andrew Irwin won two of the three races held at Donington

Double Donington British Superbike race winner Andrew Irwin says his ultimate ambition is to compete in the World Superbike Championship.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman lies second in the BSB standings after the opening round of the 2020 BSB series.

"I'd love to go to World Superbikes. That's where my heart is set on going some day," explained Andrew.

"You've got to go there with the right package but if that door opens I'd be up 100% for that challenge," he added.

"There's no point going unless you have a competitive bike and a competitive team around you."

The Carrickfergus native previously competed on the global stage as part of the World Supersport grid but has been part of the BSB paddock since the middle part of the 2018 season.

Having won at Thruxton for his Honda Racing team in 2019, Irwin took his overall tally of career BSB wins to three with a thrilling double on the new version of the Japanese manufacturer's Fireblade machine.

He overtook his brother and team-mate Glenn in the closing stages to take victory on both occasions.

"To go 1-2 in the first BSB races of the year and to ride against Glenn as close as what we did was incredible. It's a weekend I will never forget," enthused Andrew.

"The races went down to the last corner but I think it was as fair racing as you are ever going to get at that level. This is the first year I've been able to challenge Glenn at competitive level.

"At the end of the day when we are out on track we want the same goal - we want to win races. No matter who you are up against you'll give it 100% to win that race."

'Penalty didn't fit the crime'

The younger of the Irwin siblings crossed the line second in the final race of the weekend but was excluded from the results after being disqualified for his part in a collision with PBM Ducati rider Josh Brookes.

"It was disappointing. I didn't think the penalty fitted the crime but I move on from it," said Irwin, who must start the first race of the next round at Snetterton from the back of the grid.

"Hopefully I can have three strong races next time out. Donington was a circuit that really suited the bike but it's a short championship - I have to do the best I can in the next 15 races."

Being a championship threat

Irwin admits it is inevitable that he is considered a title challenger given the success he enjoyed in the season opener but believes his brother may take all the beating over the course of the championship.

"Glenn is consistent every single race - he'll make the best out of every situation and he's not known to be a crasher so I think he could really be a championship threat come Brands Hatch at the end of the year.

"I need to keep working on my weaknesses and keep learning. In many ways I feel like I have matured a lot in the off-season and during Covid.

"The goal honestly was not to be a championship threat but you don't win the first two races and it not be in your head.

"After Snetterton we'll understand better who our rivals are and where we are."