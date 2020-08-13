Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin leads brother Andrew at the opening round at Donington

British Superbike series leader Glenn Irwin says he will not be getting carried away by the fact that he leads the championship after the first round.

The 30-year-old enjoys a 10-point advantage over his brother and Honda team-mate Andrew after taking three second-place finishes at Donington.

"It's important we keep our feet on the ground," emphasised Glenn.

"I look back on the first round with satisfaction but we don't know what the bike will perform like at Snetterton."

The Carrickfergus rider finished behind his sibling in the first two races of the opening round on the new version of the Honda Fireblade and was then promoted to the runner-up spot in race three after Andrew was disqualified following an incident with Australian Josh Brookes.

Five further rounds remain in the series, comprising 15 races, with Snetterton next up on 21-23 August.

"I am in a good place - the team have my back, there are no egos and it's a very disciplined environment where I feel like I can thrive," added Irwin.

"The effort I get from Havier Beltran, my team boss, has helped me a lot.

"This year is a combination of being in a great team, great management, a really exciting new bike and the work I continue to put in off the track."

'Big moves' out on track

Irwin endured a disappointing 2019 but has put that behind him with his battling performances on the track which he hopes can continue for the remainder of the series.

His rivalry with his brother adds a different dynamic and an interesting extra dimension to his bid for a first BSB title.

"Some of our opponents don't like getting passed - they don't like big moves and sometimes if you put a big move on them they get unsettled.

"Andrew and I both like big moves but there were moves in the last chicane I could have pulled - I don't know if it's a brother thing or a team-mate thing - but in the first round I didn't feel it was the time to put the moves on him that I perhaps was on the Ducatis.

"But I want to win and if the championship continues like this the big moves will continue on each other."