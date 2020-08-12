Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea has won five successive World Superbike titles

Northern Ireland man Jonathan Rea's hopes of another Suzuka 8 Hour triumph this year have been dashed after the event was cancelled.

The event had already been moved back from its usual July slot to November because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But travel restrictions on foreign riders mean that this year's event will now not take place.

Rea helped Kawasaki earn a dramatic win last year after a successful appeal following his late crash.

The World Superbike champion Rea had a commanding lead as he rode the final leg for Kawasaki in Japan.

However, Rea slid off with just two minutes left in the event after another bike had deposited fluid on the track.

After huge confusion, Rea and Kawasaki team-mates Leon Haslam and Toprak Razgatlioglu were eventually declared winners.