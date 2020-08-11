Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Carl Phillips became the first 'King of Kirkistown' for nine years when he won the race in 2019

The first motorcycling event to take place in Northern Ireland since the lockdown restrictions were eased will take place at Kirkistown on Saturday 5 September, it has been confirmed.

'The King of Kirkistown' meeting will see 150 riders compete under strict protocols at the County Down circuit.

It is expected that 300 fans will be able to attend the event.

The only road race to be held in Ireland in 2020 will be the Cookstown 100 on 11 and 12 September.

Spectator numbers for that race will be restricted to 1,000 on Friday and 1,600 on Saturday and only in designated areas.

The longstanding 'King of Kirkistown' title was revived in 2019 after it was last held in 2010, when Marshall Neill was the winner.

Lisburn rider Carl Phillips was the victor last year when he was crowned champion on Easter Monday.