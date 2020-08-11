Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Five-time North West 200 winner Farquhar has not raced competitively since 2016

King of the Road - Tandragee 100 Date: Wednesday, 12 August Airs: 19:00 BST Coverage: Streamed on the BBC Sport NI website

Dungannon rider Ryan Farquhar is considering a return to racing, four years after his crash at the North West 200 appeared to signal the end of his career.

Speaking on BBC Sport NI's King of the Road - Tandragee 100 programme, which will air online at 19:00 BST on Wednesday, the 44-year-old admitted he has been yearning for the "adrenaline rush" of racing.

"Sometimes I miss it, sometimes I don't. This past while I do crave that feeling again," he said.

"I'm not retired, I'm still a road racer and in 2021/2022, you don't know what's round the corner, you may see me back on the grid again.

"I'm not saying definitely, but I would like to give it another go. At this minute in time the thought is there.

"All I'd say is just watch this space."

Farquhar first retired from the sport in 2012 before returning two years later.

In 2016 the five-time North West 200 winner was involved in a high-speed crash at the triangle circuit, suffering six broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a punctured lung, two broken feet and other internal bleeding.

Farquhar was admitted to intensive care following a crash with Dan Cooper at the 2016 North West 200

Since recovering from his injuries he has remained involved in the sport as owner and manager of KMR Kawasaki Racing Team.

Despite his team enjoying some success, Farquhar admitted that he does not enjoy the management side of the sport nearly as much as the racing itself.

"Even though I had a successful year, I didn't enjoy it because of the pressure I've been putting on myself," he said.

"For me, it would be easier and more enjoyable to get back on the bike myself.

"At the end of the day, the way I look at it, there's nobody paying my mortgage.

"I have to do something to keep the wolf from the door. It's a sport that has been good to me in the past."

Tandragee 'one of the most technical and physical circuits'

Farquhar is among the guests on Wednesday's programme, focusing on the Tandragee 100 which was set to mark its 60th anniversary this year before falling foul to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tyrone native enjoyed immense success at the event, with 20 race wins in total including hat-tricks in 2003 and 2012.

"The Tandragee over the years has been one of the most technical and physical circuits to ride around, especially on a 1000cc bike, you don't get any rest even though it's fast and there's long straights," said Farquhar.

"You have to be on top of the game to ride a big bike round there to its full potential."

Farquhar has had 20 race wins at the Tandragee 100

Such is Farquhar's affinity with the event that he had been invited to do a parade lap for past winners this year.

However now, with organisers hopeful of a 2021 comeback, Farquhar is not ruling out the possibility of returning to the grid for real.

"I always found that if you came away from Tandragee with the bike's handling, you were in a really good position going into the North West and the TT," he said.

"If you can ride a big bike round there to its potential and the chassis works there, it'll work anywhere.

"You never know I could actually be lining up in the superbike race or the supertwins, stranger things have happened."