Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McShane suffered the injury in a league match against Galway in February

Tyrone's Ulster and All-Ireland hopes have suffered a blow with news that Cathal McShane will miss this year's Championship.

The All-Star forward has suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury sustained during the league encounter with Galway at Tuam in February.

It had been hoped that the forced rescheduling of the Championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic might have bought McShane enough time to return to fitness.

Such was his progress in recovery following surgery that he expressed confidence just weeks ago that he would be fit for the new date for the provincial series opener against Ulster champions Donegal in October.

However, his rehabilitation has not gone as well as hoped, and he will not play again this season.

McShane tweeted external-link at the weekend: "Behind every setback is an opportunity'. 2020 has been frustrating year for sure however always staying positive! I will be doing everything possible to make sure I come back stronger."

McShane was top scorer in last season's Championship

A club source confirmed that McShane has not been able to train or play with his club Owen Roe since football resumed last month.

The source added that he underwent a further operation last week to rectify a recurring issue, and is expected to be out of action for the remainder of the year.

The injury is a hammer blow to Tyrone, with McShane a key figure on the Red Hands' panel.

Earlier this year the forward turned down the opportunity to join AFL club Adelaide Crows having flown to Australia train with the team, but opted to remain in his native county.