Andrew Irwin has two wins from two races this weekend

Andrew Irwin secured a thrilling Donington double by pipping brother Glenn to victory in the second British Superbike race of the season.

As he did on Saturday, Andrew overtook Glenn on the final lap to seal the win, with Jason O'Halloran third.

It was the second successive one-two finish for the Irwin brothers and the Honda Racing team's new Fireblade machine.

The final race of the triple-header takes place at 16:30 BST.

Ducati rider Tommy Bridewell will be the polesitter for the climactic race after recording the fastest lap time of 1:06:484.

The result means Andrew Irwin leads Glenn in the standings with 50 points to 40 with Josh Brookes in third.

Buildbase Suzuki rider Kyle Ryde, Danny Buchan and last year's championship runner-up Josh Brookes rounded out the top six.

It was Andrew's third race win of his BSB career, adding to Saturday's Donington triumph and a victory at Thruxton 12 months ago.

Glenn led for the majority of the race but a late mistake allowed his impressive younger sibling to power through to another win.

Andrew, 25, is aiming to finish higher than the eighth place he managed last year in his first full season in the championship.

For Glenn, it was the 14th podium of his BSB career while Graeme, the third Irwin brother in the series, finished in 21st place after crashing out of Saturday's race.

The championship is getting underway four months later than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic with this weekend's races being staged behind closed doors.