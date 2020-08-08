Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Irwin added to his maiden BSB win at Thruxton achieved 12 months ago

Andrew Irwin won the first British Superbike race of the season at Donington after edging brother Glenn into second in a thrilling battle.

Andrew overtook his Honda Racing team-mate on the final lap to take the victory, with Josh Brookes third.

Buildbase Suzuki rider Kyle Ryde led early on but Andrew assumed the lead on lap five, before Glenn hit the front with four laps remaining.

Two more Superbike races will be held on Sunday as part of a triple-header.

Ryde retired with a mechanical problem while lying third, while polesitter Jason O'Halloran ended up in eighth position after running off the track in the early stages.

Last year's championship runner-up Brookes also led for a period mid-race but appeared to suffer tyre degradation as he dropped back to occupy the final rostrum spot.

The official Honda team are sporting uncustomary black liverys this season as they campaign a brand new version of their Fireblade machine.

For Andrew Irwin, it was the second race win of his BSB career, having triumphed in race one at Thruxton 12 months ago.

The third Irwin brother in the series, Graeme Irwin, crashed out apparently without serious injury, while Clogher native Keith Farmer did not take part in the race after suffering right shoulder ligament damage in qualifying.

Brookes' PBM Ducati team-mate Christian Iddon was fourth, with Tommy Bridewell and Luke Mossey making up the top six.

The championship is getting underway four months later than originally scheduled because of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile in the first British Supersport/GP2 race of the season, last season's British Superstock 600cc champion Korie McGreevy from Ballynahinch, was eighth overall for EHA Racing and sixth home of the Supersports.

Ross Patterson was ninth overall, with Richard Kerr 10th and Lee Johnston 11th and ninth of the Supersport riders.

Alastair Seeley crashed out of the race on lap five and compatriot Scott Swann was also a faller.

Andrew Irwin says he now feels "like I belong" on the British Superbike grid as he prepares to begin his second full season in the series.

Irwin retains his ride with the Honda Racing team for 2020 - but with a new version of the Fireblade to ride and his brother Glenn as his team-mate.

"I feel like I belong now. I said that after I won at Thruxton last season but now I honestly believe it," said Irwin.

"I just can't afford to make the silly mistakes that I have in the past."

Before this weekend's opener at Donington, the Carrickfergus rider added: "Initially I maybe had that bit of doubt in the back of my mind but I believe the team we have can give me a good bike and a good opportunity.

"I learned a lot in the half-season I stood in for Shane Byrne at PBM Ducati in 2018 but in my first full year in 2019 I learned a lot more."

'Revolutionary new Fireblade is awesome'

Irwin finished eighth in the championship last year, with the help of that maiden win at Thruxton, but says the new machine provided for him by the Japanese manufacturer gives him a better chance of success in the revised truncated six-round series this year.

"When the new Fireblade was released, I got excited straight away. I knew that we needed something revolutionary and that's what we've got. For me as a race bike it's awesome," said the 25-year-old.

"We had positive tests in Spain before the onset of the coronavirus lockdown and then in the two most recent tests, we eliminated some things that we tried. We've gone back to what we knew.

"With the new bike we are only going to get stronger and stronger - we haven't got a lot to work with yet but what we do have I think we can do a good job with."

Irwin's win at Thruxton was the highlight of his 2019 season

Beating Ducatis 'a big ask'

The PBM Ducati team took first and second places in the championship last term, with Scott Redding taking the title and Josh Brookes securing runner-up spot.

With Redding having departed to contest World Superbikes, Australian Brookes will start the 2020 campaign as favourite, with Christian Iddon as his new team-mate.

"The Ducatis dominated the series last year so for us to step in with a brand new bike and expect to beat them is a big ask, it's something I'm not sure we are ready to do yet," conceded Irwin.

"If we get close, I'll be happy - certainly with this bike we have an opportunity to battle with those guys.

"With each round we will hopefully get more information from Honda in Japan and more material to try.

"Three races at every round is going to be difficult for all the riders and teams - it'll be a lot more stressful and consistency will be key."

The BSB series is starting four months later than originally scheduled because of the restrictions put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and this weekend's races will be held behind closed doors.