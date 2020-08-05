The Irish FA, Ulster GAA and Ulster Rugby say they recognise the need for gender balance

Northern Ireland's three main sporting organisations are operating with only one female each on their highest decision-making committees, BBC Sport NI has learned.

The findings expose a lack of diversity and female representation in sport at boardroom level in NI with just three out of 36 positions held by women.

The Irish FA, Ulster GAA and Ulster Rugby have acknowledged progress needs to be made to reflect greater equality, diversity and inclusion.

Reacting to the figures, Sport NI said it encourages the appointment of more independent external members, while UK Sport said establishing boards as the ultimate decision-making authority rather than traditional councils is an important way to accelerate transformative change.

Department for Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said: "It is clear there is more work to be done with governing bodies to provide opportunities for females to be appointed to the boards of the major sporting organisations."

Irish Football Association

The Irish FA's headquarters are at the Windsor Park stadium in Belfast

One of the 11 people on the IFA board is female with two females out of 36 on the IFA Council, although the chair of the Irish FA Appeals Board is female and there are females on the Appeals, Intermediate Cup and Licensing Committees.

The association runs a Female Football Leaders interactive course designed to increase low levels of women in key decision-making roles within football and help participants to see themselves as leaders and equip them to lead within their club roles and beyond. One of the 11 people on its Uefa-supported Young Leaders programme for 18 to 24-year-olds is female.

An IFA spokesperson said: "We care about diversity and are proud to have a staff force which represents and reflects all the communities here in Northern Ireland.

"We recognise that, at board and committee level, there is continued work to do to ensure greater equality and we are working hard across all levels of the organisation to help deliver this."

Ulster GAA

The Ulster Council of the Gaelic Athletic Association has a number of prominent staff positions filled by females, but its female representation on management and council, where each of the nine counties have two representatives, is at its lowest level for some time.

There is one female in a 13-strong management committee and all 18 delegates voted onto the Council from the nine counties are male. The only female representative is Anne Garvey, who is one of two external independent board appointments.

An Ulster GAA spokesman explained that under its rules, membership of the Council and management committee is drawn from elected officers and elected members, bar the two independent board members.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín wants action to be taken to increase female representation

"As all other members - apart from the provincial secretary - are elected, it is only with these appointments where there is any discretion in terms of board membership," he said.

"While governed by rules in terms of the composition of its membership, Ulster GAA however is very conscious of the need for gender balance amongst its sub-committees, and through its Integration Committee it works closely with its sister organisations in Ulster Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Ulster Camogie."

Ulster Rugby

Five out of 60 Branch Committee members (which includes 30 Past Presidents) are female with just one woman, Ellvena Graham, on the 12-strong management committee.

Of the 10 sitting on the Women's and Girls' committee, there are seven women and three men.

Ulster Chief Executive Officer Jonny Petrie said: "Ulster Rugby has taken a number of positive steps over the past few years to better represent the diversity of our sport at executive and committee level - including a change in our byelaws to better reflect what we believe should be a modern club for a modern Ulster".

"We recognise however that there is still a way to go, both here at Ulster Rugby and across sport in general.

"A truly inclusive and diverse culture is vital to the continued growth of the game across the province at all levels, so we remain committed to ensuring that women have a strong voice right through the organisation helping shape a future we all want to be part of."

Funding bodies have their say

All three organisations receive significant government funding through Sport NI, who identified gender inequality on the board of sporting organisations as a key issue at the start of its most recent investment cycle 'Sporting Winners and Sporting Clubs 2017-2021' and was one of 28 'expectations' that invested governing bodies should work towards.

The Key Performance Indicator for organisations is to "demonstrate that it is working to ensure that gender balance on the board comprises of at least 25% women (or men)".

However, three years into that four-year funding cycle, female representation on Northern Ireland's three major sporting organisations is just 8.33%. So what can funding bodies do to incentivise sports to embrace greater diversity?

One option is to follow the lead of Sport England and UK Sport, who addressed the imbalance in a Code for Governance in 2016 which put governing bodies under pressure to comply with a 30% minimum representation or face financial penalties.

Since then, female representation on national governing bodies in England has soared and UK Sport CEO Sally Munday told BBC Sport NI the targets were "a successful tool, particularly in bringing about gender parity".

Sport NI would not speculate on whether it might follow a similar path, but a spokesperson said it was confident future projects under the Sport NI Build Back Better (national lottery) programme would create further opportunities to "engage formally around gender representation".

"Through our governance work we have learned the challenge to bring females into the boardroom can be as a direct result of the recruitment process.

"In some sports, the board can only be made up by people who come from within the sport and its clubs or councils, therefore the sport is predominantly male, the clubs are for male players, the coaches are usually predominantly male, the boards of the clubs and councils are predominantly male then it makes sense that when people are voting at AGM the only people available to vote for are men.

"A change needs to happen that will allow for governing bodies to elect people from outside of the sport - hence Sport NI have also encouraged public board recruitment and the recruitment of independent board members."

Minister Ní Chuilín said she is "keen that sports governing bodies take steps to ensure that their board membership reflects today's society in terms of female representation and also that of other under-represented groups".

She added: "Sport England has already made a commitment to review its Code for Governance to address racism in sport. Sport NI is working with the four UK Sports councils on a joint programme to address racism in sport and celebrate diversity".

UK Sport hope its review will lead to a better representation of people living with disabilities and from minority backgrounds, as well as more women at boardroom level.

CEO Munday claimed the code's introduction four years ago was "the biggest collective step forward in sports governance history", with women now making up 40% of board members across funded bodies.

"National governing bodies have delivered a huge amount of positive change since the introduction of the code for sports governance… with focus areas such as establishing boards as the ultimate decision-making authority with a sport rather than traditional councils."

Of the 58 Tier Three organisations (in receipt of grants totalling £1million or more) assessed by UK Sport and Sport England, 34 had to make constitutional changes.