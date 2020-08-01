Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri have both joined Linfield less than 24 hours after Glentoran's Irish Cup triumph

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says the club are only interested in players "who want to be here" following Navid Nasseri's move to Linfield.

Nasseri joins the Blues less than 24 hours after helping Glentoran win the Irish Cup.

The attacking midfielder joins Conor Pepper in making the switch from the Oval to Windsor Park.

"We gave that player a chance when he had been out of football for months," McDermott told the Glentoran website. external-link

"We were prepared to keep him, but you reach the point when what a player wants is well beyond what is reasonable and is out of synch with what our best players are on.

"So you move on."

Nasseri is the fourth player as a Linfield player on a busy day for the Irish Premiership champions, who have already added former Glentoran right-back Conor Pepper to their squad.

Coleraine goalkeeper Chris Johns and French striker Christy Manzinga have also joined the Blues in a statement of intent from David Healy ahead of Linfield's Champions League preliminary round semi-final against San Marino Tre Fiori on 8 August.

"He's a player we've watched closely when he's played against us and he's an exciting talent," Blues boss Healy said of Nasseri's capture. external-link

"He's a player of excellent pedigree who can play in several forward positions.

"He's got a keen eye for goal and he will provide added quality in the final third of the pitch."

Nasseri, right, played in Glentoran's extra-time Irish Cup final victory over Ballymena United

McDermott's comments came after Glentoran bolstered their squad with an eye-catching triple swoop for Luke McCullough, Jamie McDonagh and Rory Brown.

McCullough, 26, has six Northern Ireland caps and was part of Michael O'Neill's Euro 2016 squad.

Winger McDonagh joins from Derry City while Brown makes the move from relegated Institute.

"We are only interested in players who want to be here and who want to commit to our project here and we continue to build our club around players who are committed to our long-term plan," added McDermott.

"That's what we've done today."