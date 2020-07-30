Daniel Heavron captained O'Donovan Rossa Magherafelt to a first Derry senior football title in 41 years in 2019

"The players will have to turn up in their kit and go home in their kit for a championship match against Ballinderry. It's remarkable."

More than anybody else in O'Donovan Rossa GAC Magherafelt, Geraldine McKay has become well drilled in what's required in the world now inhabited by Covid-19.

The club secretary is also the O'Donovan Rossa's Covid officer. There's a role that wasn't mentioned at last winter's club AGM.

But even this most organised of women admits that it's a struggle to get your head around how much the sporting world has had to change over the past five months.

McKay's beloved club won the Derry senior football title last autumn in front of a crowd of over 10,000. When they open the defence of their Oak Leaf crown at home on Sunday, there will be less than 400 in the premises.

"There's a huge change for everyone involved," said Geraldine.

"The return to play guidance has really challenged us all in terms of our new role and way of training.

"We have 20 teams across camogie and football in the club. Each of those teams now have a Covid supervisor who is responsible for making sure that players, officials and managers comply with all that is asked of them."

Magherafelt to host two Derry SFC games

As Geraldine talks on the pitch to one of her own club-men, BBC Sport Northern Ireland presenter Thomas Niblock, the club's indoor facilities remain shut.

Unless the regulations change before this weekend, it will mean the players from all 16 teams involved in the first series of games of the Derry Football Championships having to tog out at home before heading to the match venues.

Magherafelt's home ground is also required for Saturday evening's game between Loup and Bellaghy so it will be an important and perhaps slightly nervous weekend for McKay and her fellow club officers.

The town's football and rugby clubs have also had to quickly adjust themselves to the same new world.

Jovial Welshman Dylan Davies, who hasn't lost a trace of his Neath accent despite living in south Derry for the past 35 years, is president of the local Rainey Old Boys Rugby Club.

'A total culture change'

"Everything that we used to do, we've now had to change. It's a total culture change," says Dylan.

"There is so much contact in rugby and so many things you can't control so we've had to comply very, very closely with the IRFU guidelines.

"All the personal protective equipment and all the protocols of distancing and pre-arranging who is coming here and then breaking training into different pods.

"Even sharing a pen to sign in is high risk so what we have done is that Gerry McCann has put together this online form, whereby on your mobile you can pre-sign so we know you are there.

"You can do that at home before you come here so you haven't got a queue of people waiting and things like that."

Rugby of course is renowned for the social element and losing this has probably one of the toughest adaptations.

"After the games, the boys are finding it quite tough have to go straight home because they all want to chat and talk about the craic," admits the Rainey club president.

Rainey Old Boys celebrate after their All-Ireland League play-off win over Tullamore in 2017 at Hatrick Park in Magherafelt

'A great community club'

"But at the moment, it's working really well. It's a great community club. So many people are helping out particularly with the mini-rugby where there is going to be 200 children here on Fridays.

"To organise that in August, there's going to be 30 to 40 helpers."

Magherafelt Sky Blues chairman Gerard Kelly says it was vital to convince parents that the club was a safe environment to let their children come back to.

"Parents have been coming to the pitch and seeing the set-up we have and they are happy with the way we are going about it," adds Gerard.

"We have 220 kids on our books and a senior team with about 25 players.

"Any given night, there will be three or four training sessions on this pitch normally taking an hour and a half.

Almost like a military operation

"The breaks between those sessions have to be longer now because we have to sanitise all the equipment between sessions.

"The managers have all their own equipment so they will do the sanitising before and after training."

On arrival, the senior players or the youngsters accompanied by their parents underdo temperature checks before being cleared to make their way quickly to the pitch.

"Each player will get a ball of their choice to warm up. The coaches split up all the drills and the players will be called into different drills in numbers of 10," adds Gerard.

"We have two to three Covid supervisors per age group and the senior Covid officer has to make sure the supplies are here for every training session."

It is almost like a military operation but that's what clubs have been happy to do to ensure their players can get back on the pitch.