Isle of Man TT winners Steve Plater and James Hillier recently rode some laps of the proposed Diamond Races circuit

A new road race held on public roads, known as The Diamond Races, are set to be staged over a 12.4-mile course in The Isle of Wight in October 2021.

The race will pass through the villages of Chale, Kingston, Shorwell and Brighstone in the south of the island, plus a fast five-mile coastal stretch.

A four-day event is planned after the final British Superbike round, running from Wednesday to Saturday.

There will be races for Superbike, Supersport and Lightweight machines.

Planning for the event has been taking place over the last 12 months, involving established names in road racing such as Isle of Man TT clerk of the course Gary Thompson, ex-racer and former Honda Racing team manager Neil Tuxworth and Steve Plater, an ex-British champion and two-time TT winner.

Also part of the organising team are three-time British Touring Car champion Matt Neal and another ex-BTCC driver James Kaye.

The meeting will be run under Auto Cycle Union (ACU) regulations, with backing from the Isle of Wight council.

It is envisaged that the event will involve two practice days on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the time-trial feature races staged on a Saturday.

The exact dates for the inaugural races will be announced after the 2021 BSB calendar is published but it is planned that the meeting will become a regular feature on the motorcycling calendar.

The event will take place after the final BSB round at Brands Hatch in Kent and organisers also hope to incorporate a sidecar demonstration lap, with an electric motorcycle category to follow in the future.