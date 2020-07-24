Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

It is hoped that the Cookstown 100 can take place in September

Road racing in Northern Ireland has been given the green light to resume, the MCUI Ulster Centre has announced.

The Department for Communities and Sport NI permitted competitive action to resume with spectators present, where numbers can be controlled.

The announcement is positive news for the rescheduled Cookstown 100, which is set to take place on 11/12 September having been postponed in April.

Off road and short circuit events are now also been planned.

The Covid-19 pandemic has played havoc with the 2020 road racing calendar with major events including the North West 200, the Isle of Man TT and the Ulster Grand Prix all cancelled.

With much of the season wiped out, the Cookstown club's announcement that they would look to host their event later in the year with social distancing measures in place was met with scepticism by Motorcycling Ireland who said it was "alarmed and annoyed" at the plans.

The MCUI Ulster Centre had remained open to the prospect of racing later in the year, should the pandemic situation allow for competition to go ahead with permission from the relevant authorities.

On Thursday the Executive eased a number of measures, including allowing a limited number of spectators to attend outdoor sporting events "where the operator can control access and ensure adherence to social distancing".

The Ulster Centre described the news as "extremely welcome" as they joined the Irish FA and Ulster GAA in outlining their intentions to resume competition with spectators present once more.

"It is vitally important that everyone complies with the social distancing and hygiene measures outlined in our guidance document and track and trace protocols," said MCUI chairman John McClure.

"Event promoters will be required to complete an event specific COVID 19 Risk Assessment that outlines the measures they will put in place to respond to these exceptional circumstances. "