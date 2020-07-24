Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Cliftonville beat Glentoran 2-0 in the final set of fixtures before lockdown in March

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says the club are not going to "stop at this point in the journey" ahead of their return to action.

The Glens face Cliftonville in Monday's Irish Cup semi-final, almost five months on from their last competitive game, a 2-0 league defeat by the Reds on 7 March.

For McDermott, reaching a cup final would represent another positive step during a productive first full season in charge at the Oval.

"We came in here to stabilise the club and I think we did that," said McDermott.

"Given what we have been through recently but also what the club has been through in recent years. We came in last year in July, our investor came in and we built a squad relatively quickly.

The range of fitness levels has been vast - McDermott

"We probably got a little bit ahead in terms of the playing on the pitch."

Glentoran have struggled since winning the Irish Cup in 2015, with Eddie Patterson, Alan Kernaghan, Gary Haveron, Ronnie McFall and Gary Smyth all having occupied the managerial hotseat since then.

But McDermott, who was appointed as Smyth's successor in March 2019, has helped transform the east Belfast outfit's fortunes.

By the time the 2019-20 Irish Premiership season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Glentoran had picked up 58 points from 31 games, nine more than they managed in 38 games during the 2018-19 campaign.

Glentoran last won the Irish Cup in 2015 after defeating Portadown at the Oval

"We've clawed our way back from where the club was a few years ago and now that we've got there and earned the right to be here in an Irish Cup semi-final, we will by no means stop at this point in the journey," added the 46-year-old.

"There's nothing like jumping straight back into an Irish Cup semi-final.

"Everyone wants to reach the final and we're no different. Credit to the other three teams for reaching this round, they are all in the same boat.

"Cliftonville are one of the more talented teams we've faced all season. On their day they can beat anyone, but we'll be ready for them."

Cliftonville 'just another team for us to beat' - Donnelly

McDermott will be without influential Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Plum - who is continuing his rehabilitation from a torn cruciate ligament in his home country - but will be able to call upon Rory Donnelly for Monday's semi-final at Windsor Park.

Donnelly is not cup-tied as he did not feature for the Reds before joining Glentoran in January.

And while the 28-year-old forward admits that facing Cliftonville will be "difficult", he insists his former side are "just another team we have to beat".

RorY Donnelly moved to Glentoran from Cliftonville in January

"I think I was supposed to play again for Cliftonville, but I went into the changing room and my shirt wasn't out," said Donnelly.

"Thankfully I wasn't and now I can get down to business and play the game."

Donnelly is yet to find the net for Glentoran but has praised his teammates for helping to smooth his transition following his departure from Solitude.

"I've settled in brilliantly," he said.

"All the boys have been fantastic since I've come in and made it very easy so I'm enjoying it."