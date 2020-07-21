Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Sports clubs across Northern Ireland have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has re-opened the Sports Hardship Fund for clubs dealing with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund, which was initially opened on 14 April, has provided £1,245,000 of support to over 600 sports clubs.

Sport NI in June invested a further £495,000 into the fund to meet the demand from existing applicants.

Sports clubs and organisations are able to apply via the Sport NI website from 21 July.

Successful applicants will receive a £2,000 grant to assist with costs incurred from 1 April.

"The sports sector has played a crucial role to support our communities during the Covid-19 lockdown period, and they will continue to play a vital role as communities start to resume daily activities," said Minister Ní Chuilín.

"It is important that we support the sector now, so that they can be ready to welcome sport back into people's lives. I was delighted to be able to secure a further £2m to help the sector deal with the impact of lockdown restrictions.

"This re-opening of this fund will help those clubs who were unable to apply during the initial funding round and will also help clubs to deal with the social distancing and PPE measures they now have to put in place."

Sport NI CEO Antoinette McKeown said: "We will continue to lead and support clubs to connect and include all people, to give us a sense of belonging and wellbeing in our communities through sport.

"The Sports Hardship Fund is critical in supporting our clubs to survive."