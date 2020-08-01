Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jamie McDonagh and Luke McCullough offer Mick McDermott plenty of experience

Northern Ireland international Luke McCullough has joined Irish Cup winners Glentoran, along with Jamie McDonagh and Rory Brown.

McCullough, who can play either in defence or midfield, has won six international caps and joins from Tranmere Rovers.

Midfielder McDonagh, 24, signs from Derry City after impressing in the League of Ireland.

Goalkeeper Brown, 20, makes the switch from relegated Institute.

After winning the Irish Cup on Friday night after an extra-time victory over Ballymena United, Glens boss Mick McDermott has immediately moved to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

A former youth player at Manchester United, McCullough joined Doncaster Rovers in 2013 and spent six years at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 26-year-old suffered a cruciate knee injury shortly after the Euro 2016 finals, and another while on loan at Tranmere in 2019, before re-signing with Rovers, who were relegated from League One on a points-per-game basis, in January.

McDonagh, a former Northern Ireland youth international, began his career at Sheffield United as a youngster and moved to the League of Ireland with Sligo Rovers after a spell with Greenock Morton.

He moved to Derry City in 2018 and was influential in the Candystripes' return to European football last season.

Rory Brown moves to the Oval after impressing with Institute

Prior to joining Institute in 2019, 20-year-old Brown had three years at Wolverhampton Wanderers and is a former Republic of Ireland Under 18 international.

"Luke is a massive addition to our squad, he can play multiple positions at centre back and centre midfield," McDermott told the club's website.

"He has vast experience at the highest levels including a number of caps for Northern Ireland. He's another leader and allies a strong physical presence with great footballing ability. For us to get a full Northern Ireland shows our intent to progress the Glentoran project.

"Jamie will be a brilliant addition. He has been one of the most consistent performers in League of Ireland the last two seasons so he will definitely strengthen us," added McDermott.

"Rory is without doubt the best young goalkeeper in Northern Ireland. Although he's still only 20, he's already experienced in Irish League. He has aspirations to move across the water again and Glentoran gives him the full time platform to make that a possibility."