Korie McGreevy claimed his maiden British title in dramatic fashion on the final lap of the final race in 2019

Several riders from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland as a whole will be aiming to keep up the tradition of Irish success in the British Superbike support classes this year.

In the last two years alone NI racers have picked up three titles, Keith Farmer and Eunan McGlinchey triumphing in 2018 and Korie McGreevy in 2019.

While Glenn, Andrew and Graeme Irwin, plus Keith Farmer, Jack Kennedy and Brian McCormack may attract most headlines in the feature BSB class in 2020, others will be looking to further establish their reputations in their respective series, now scheduled over six rounds, starting on 7-9 August.

Glenn and Andrew Irwin should contend strongly for BSB podiums as Honda Racing team-mates, while Graeme will hope for some strong results in only his second season in tarmac racing on board a Kawasaki.

Fit-again Clogher rider Farmer has targeted a top-10 position in the championship on his return to action, while Dubliner Kennedy will aim to make a major impact in the 1000cc class as part of the TAG Yamaha squad after collecting the British Supersport crown for the last two years.

Waterford man McCormack makes a return to the BSB paddock for the first time in 12 years, having concentrated his efforts mainly on road racing in recent years.

Having previously competed in the main BSB class, Eglinton rider David Allingham will ride an Aprilia in the Superstock 1000cc category, while Randalstown teenager James McManus will compete on a Kawasaki in the British Junior Supersport class won by McGlinchey in 2018.

The Supersport and GP2 classes will again be run concurrently, with plenty of Irish representation on the grid.

Ballynahinch rider McGreevy will hope to build on his success in the Superstock 600 championship last year when he steps up to race in the Supersport series on an EHA Racing Yamaha this term.

The strong Irish representation in that class will also include Antrim's Ross Patterson, Donegal man Richard Kerr and leading road racers Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan.

Johnston and Jordan will both be hoping to make their marks on the short circuit tracks after missing out on their road racing campaigns following the cancellation of the international road events.

Carrickfergus's Alastair Seeley will start as one of the favourites in the GP2s, where he will be joined by another up and coming young teenage star, former British Talent Cup and Motostar runner Scott Swann, on a Yamaha.

Multiple Irish champion Michael Swann is helping guide his son Scott's career

Strong record of success in Superstock 600s

The Superstock 600cc class will see the Irish contingent similarly well represented in a category which has brought much success for riders from Ireland in past years.

Johnston, Jamie Hamilton, Farmer, BJ Toal (Virgin R6 Cup) and McGreevy have all been victorious in the championship over the last 15 years.

Among those seeking to emulate that feat will be Donegal competitors Kevin Keyes and Rhys Irwin, Simon Reid, Sam Laffins, Eugene McManus and Adam McLean, who returns to action after sustaining injuries in last year's Tandragee 100.

East Belfast native Rossi Dobson will race in the British Talent Cup.