Stockdale and Campbell's cross-community parcel drive

Friendships forged during lockdown have inspired Ireland rugby star Jacob Stockdale who says he wants his children to play gaelic football and hurling.

The 2018 Six Nations' record try-scorer has a new appreciation for the unfamiliar due to his involvement in a cross-community project.

Stockdale became friends with Armagh gaelic footballer Stefan Campbell through 'Lurgan Legacy' and it is his hope that one day every sport in Northern Ireland will be played by all.

"For me I never grew up playing gaelic football or hurling but I can guarantee my kids will be," claimed Stockdale.

'Natural for kids to play every sport available to them'

The Ulster wing, 24, and Campbell helped with home deliveries to vulnerable people shielding at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Becoming mates with Stefan is class and hopefully the roots of what we have embedded will continue to grow in the next 10, 15 so that it is perfectly natural for kids to play every sport available to them," said Stockdale, who has scored 16 tries in 26 games for Ireland.

"It is good to see people from both sides of the community involved and it is very exciting to see it all come together.

"I am proud to put my name beside the work that is going on here."

Campbell delivered groceries to parts of his home town he had never visited before and got lost on several occasions.

"There I was in a Clan na Gael club jersey asking directions from boys in Northern Ireland and Rangers jerseys," admitted the Armagh GAA forward.

Well received on the doorsteps

"On the doorsteps I was conscious I was having conversations with older people who maybe had not spoken to anyone else that day and when I explained I was a gaelic player some of them showed a lot of interest, asking me about the rules of gaelic football.

"A few years ago I wouldn't have even dreamt of doing something like that but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone. You have to to develop the community.

"I have been up to the rugby club Pollock Park three or four times and been made very welcome every time and I have got to know Jacob.

"People from the outside might think we won't be talking to each other when the pandemic is over, but we are getting to know each other on a personal level and hopefully will leave a legacy behind that goes beyond that.

"As a sports person you can be selfish and you don't get those feelings of satisfaction that you get from helping your community and I think we can be proud of what has been achieved in a short space of time."