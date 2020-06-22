Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Emma was described as Ireland's fittest woman after winning the Irish Open CrossFit title

Newry woman Emma McQuaid has become the latest CrossFit athlete to disassociate herself from the brand in protest at recent comments by the sport's founder.

Greg Glassman appeared to make light of George Floyd's death in the US in a tweet and made a further controversial comment before later apologising.

McQuaid, 30, announced her withdrawal from CrossFit competition on Sunday.

"I will not be competing at the CrossFit Games as long as the ownership remains as it presently is," she said.

Speaking on her Instagram page, McQuaid added: "It is every competitor's dream to make it to the pinnacle of their sport.

"When, however the person in charge of that sport publicly espouses values which are at complete variance with one's own convictions then it is time to walk away."

Lisburn-based McQuaid has been described as "Ireland's fittest woman" after winning the Irish Open CrossFit title.

Reebok among brands to cut CrossFit ties

CrossFit is a company based on a fitness regimen developed by Mr Glassman, and is incorporated into gyms across the world.

Fitness brands including Reebok have cut ties with CrossFit following the CEO's tweet earlier this month which appeared to make light of George Floyd's death, which happened while the African American was in police custody in Minneapolis.

In reply to a public health body saying racism was a public health issue, Glassman tweeted: "FLOYD-19."

He also called an affiliate "delusional" for questioning why CrossFit had been silent on the killing of Floyd.

Mr Glassman subsequently apologised, saying CrossFit "will not stand for racism".

In a statement posted on CrossFit's Twitter account, Mr Glassman apologised for the tweet and said he was trying to make a point to the public health agency concerned about lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which he didn't agree with.

Icelandic CrossFit athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir later posted screenshots of Mr Glassman's tweet and email, saying she was "ashamed, disappointed and angry".