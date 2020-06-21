Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Callum Brown was making waves in gaelic football and football at home before beginning an AFL career Down Under

"In terms of athleticism he is freakishly talented, as good as I've ever seen."

Chrissy McKaigue on Callum Brown, 19 June 2020.

Croke Park, 17 September 2017, that was the first time I recall seeing the 'man child'.

Callum Brown, just a few weeks beyond his 16th birthday, was sprung from the Derry bench in the All-Ireland minor football final against Kerry.

The first member of the Limavady Wolfhounds club to play in an All-Ireland final, 'big Callum' bounded about the place like the 'big house' was built for him.

He won the penalty which yielded the Oak Leafers' only goal, but Derry were beaten out the gate.

Brown's significant second-half contribution was overshadowed by the imperious David Clifford.

The Kingdom prodigy's individual haul of 4-4 was five points greater than Derry's total return, as Kerry became the first minor team to win four in a row.

Watch: Callum Brown scores sensational goal in AFL rookies game

I commentated on that game for BBC Radio Ulster, and even in defeat there was something in the way the 'wolfhound' carried himself that set Callum Brown apart.

He belonged on that stage, he belonged in that company.

A few years on and still a teenager, Callum Brown is as far away from his hometown as it is physically possible to be.

The leaving of Limavady has not been easy for the boy, but could yet be the making of the man.

Standing six foot three inches tall, 91kgs of lean and lithe muscle stacked and packed onto a solid frame, in his sleeveless Aussie rules training top, the rookie cuts an imposing figure.

For those of a certain vintage think a 2020 version of the two-time Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson, minus the moustache.

Indeed such is the former St Mary's High School Limavady pupil's sporting prowess that few would have been surprised if he had become an Olympian.

Football always his passion

But football was always his passion and now Callum can't quite believe it is his profession.

"I don't know where I got my height from, my mum Dee isn't tall but was quite sporty, my dad Trevor is only 5'10, his family is from Jamaica, he grew up in Luton and is football mad.

"I was on Linfield's books for a while but I loved playing gaelic football for Limavady and Derry and then Australian football came calling and here I am in Sydney in the middle of a global pandemic, a little homesick but living my dream as a professional sportsman."

Brown won't be 20 until August, even more impressive than the current upward curve of his trajectory is the modesty and maturity which gifts him the twin qualities of thinker and doer.

"Football, gaelic football, Australian rules football, Luton, Limavady, Sydney... That's quite a trail you've blazed," I suggest.

"I've never really thought of it like that," comes the reply.

"I'm just so determined to make the most of this opportunity, I can't and won't let it slip. I've only just recently returned to Australia and had to spend two weeks self-isolating in a Melbourne hotel room as part of the pandemic quarantine protocols.

"I can't pretend that wasn't tough, I didn't even have my Xbox. I had a lot of time to think."

The death of George Floyd while in police custody in the US last month has led to protests against racism all over the world

'I ignored racism which came my way'

"During that time, as someone of mixed race did you think much about the recent death of the black American George Floyd while in police custody in the US which became a global story?" I ask.

" I did, I really did," says Brown.

"I aired my thoughts on Twitter. It has forced me to rethink my approach and response to racism."

"How?" I ask.

"Well any racism which came my way before I just ignored it, my attitude was to rise above the taunting."

"Was it the use of the 'N word', 'go back to your own land', that kind of thing?" I ask.

"Yeah that sort of thing, it happens in sport and in life and for me it happened more on the soccer field than any other sports field and my team-mates were always quick to back me up and I appreciated that."

When I ask if it ever happened on a GAA pitch, there's a prolonged pause.

"Erm, not really, maybe one or two times, you know I'm so laid back that I just don't let that stuff bother me."

Callum with his mother Dee, brother Kayden and sister Jasmine, who is working on an educational project aimed at helping to tackle racism

'I'd like to help'

Only now it does bother him, but for wholly unselfish reasons.

"Well my sister Jasmine has been in touch quite a bit recently. She's 26 and lives in Manchester, she thinks education is the key to tackling racism and is in the early stages of working on a project for school children which could maybe be delivered back home in Ireland.

"She wants me to get involved and believes telling my story is a good starting point.

"I'd like to help, there's a lot of young people out there who don't understand, don't know their black history, don't know what's ahead of them."

It scarcely seems like eight years ago that he first walked through the doors of St Mary's High School Limavady.

"I had some great days there, made some great friends," he muses.

"I loved playing for the school."

Mentor McKaigue also earned AFL contract

It was there as a teacher, Derry and Slaughtneil dual star Chrissy McKaigue first encountered Callum Brown.

Brown and his mentor are separated by a decade but united by desire, ambition and drive.

At the turn of the last decade McKaigue won an AFL rookie contract with Sydney Swans but in 2011, after two seasons, the Swans released him and he returned home to thrive as a hurler and footballer.

"You must remember how difficult the environment is," says McKaigue.

"Callum is in with the top 40 elite athletes in his club, all of them have been playing AFL since they were five or six.

"He's at a very difficult club to break into but he has earned that opportunity."

Callum Brown made a big impression when introduced as a substitute for Derry minors in the 2017 All-Ireland Final against Kerry

Brown aims for future Derry colours return

Like his mentor, Brown too harbours dreams of one day returning home to star for club and county, but not before he has left his mark Down Under.

There's a 20-second clip from an NEAFL rookie game last year which suggests he will.

Playing for GWS Giants against Gold Coast stars, Brown receives the ball deep inside his own half, exchanges a deft return hand pass and takes off like he has wings on his heels and jet propulsion in his lungs.

Having left a clutch of opponents sprawling in his wake, he then nonchalantly, and without breaking stride, arrows and lands a delicious goal kick from fully 40 metres out.

That is Callum Brown, architect of wondrous things on a football field and builder of bridges off it.

'I just lost the plot' - Brown's lockdown hairstyle experiment goes awry

"One final question Callum?" I venture.

"Sure, anything you want," he flashes back with a pop star smile.

"What's under your hat?"

He proceeds to remove a baseball cap to reveal a rainbow thatch of rust, lemon and fuchsia pink hair. A peroxide lockdown experiment gone a little awry.

The sheaf of unkempt Jamaican curls tumbles and spills across my laptop screen, as rich and layered as a Sydney harbour sunset.

And in that moment I reflect: "Bright hair, bright smile, bright future!"