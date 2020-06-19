Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The top teams from each group will go through to the last four

The 2020 All-Ireland Senior Ladies' Football Championship will be contested by 12 counties in a round-robin style tournament.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association on Friday announced plans for four groups of three teams for this year's championship.

The top team from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Holders Dublin, runners-up Galway, Cork and Mayo are the top seeds in each of the four groups.

The draw for the championship will take place on Tuesday, 30 June.

The 13-team All-Ireland Intermediate Championship will also be contested in a round-robin format, with three groups of three and one group of four teams.

There are three Ulster counties - Derry, Fermanagh and Antrim - in the All-Ireland Junior Championship. They will face Carlow, Wicklow and Limerick in two groups of three.

The LFGA hopes to stage each championship over seven weekends, with a two-week break between the end of the group stage matches and the semi-finals, and a further two-week break before the final.