Jonathan Rea won the Superpole race at the opening round at Phillip Island

The 2020 World Superbike season will return at Jerez in Spain from 31 July to 2 August, organisers have confirmed.

A number of further rounds were announced in a statement issued by the World Superbike Championship organisers on Friday.

The series will go to Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal from 7-9 August and return to Spain at MotorLand Aragon from 4-6 September.

The first round was held at Phillip Island on 29 February and 1 March.

The first Catalan WSB round will go ahead as planned from 18-20 September, before the French round at Magny-Cours, from 2-4 October.

After that, to be confirmed, will be the Argentine round at the Circuito San Juan Villicum, which remains scheduled for the original dates of 9-11 October.

The final round of the championship is set to be at the Misano World Circuit from 6-8 November.

A number of stages - the UK round at Donington Park, the Dutch round at TT Circuit Assen and the Qatar Round at the Losail International Circuit - have still to be determined, with further information to be disclosed.

When the provisional calendar was announced last month, the return rounds were to take place behind closed doors.

Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes, from England, leads the series after the only round to be held so far, 12 points ahead of compatriot Scott Redding, with Toprak Razgatlioglu a further five points adrift and five-time champion Jonathan Rea fourth, another two points behind.