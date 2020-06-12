Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Sports clubs across Northern Ireland have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Sport NI has invested a further £495,000 into the Sports Hardship Fund to meet the demand from existing applicant sports clubs facing hardship as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Friday 5 June £566,000 had been paid to 283 sports clubs and organisations so far from over 30 different sporting activities.

A total of 402 applications for hardship assistance were received.

Applications had to be suspended at one stage after being over-subscribed.

The initial fund of £500,000 was increased to £750,000 because of the high demand from clubs suffering financial problems because of the coronavirus crisis.

A £2000 grant was made available to successful applicants to assist with essential overheads and the costs of maintaining their facilities during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

A total of £1,245,000 has now been invested into the scheme by the NI Executive's Department for Communities and Sport NI.

The Department of Communities-backed fund is being managed by Sport NI.

"This will meet the immediate hardship needs of a wide range of sports clubs over all District Council areas who have already applied, as they support our communities, during Covid-19, and as we emerge stronger together," read a statement released by Sport NI.