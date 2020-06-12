We asked you to vote for your Top 10 Isle of Man TT solo riders of the last 30 years in our BBC Sport poll and now we can reveal who has made it into that elite club - and who you have chosen as your overall winner.

The thousands of votes we received over the past week have been counted and the 10 names you have selected represent some of the most legendary riders ever to grace the world's ultimate road race over the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Thank you to all of you who took part and here are the results -

1. Joey Dunlop

It comes as no surprise that probably the most revered road racer of all time has come out on top in our poll as a clear winner with 75% of the first preference votes of all those who took part.

The iconic Ballymoney rider holds the record for the most wins at the TT with 26, achieved across a range of classes from 125cc and 250cc twos-strokes to Superbikes.

Joey's wins came across a 24-year period from 1977 to 2000 and included three hat-tricks in 1985, 1988 and 2000, plus six successive Formula One race victories.

2. John McGuinness

Coming in as runner-up to 'Joey' is the 'Morecambe Missile', John McGuinness, the rider who also stands second in the all-time winners' list with 23.

McGuinness's victories came in the Superbike, Senior, Superstock, Supersport, 400cc, Singles and 250cc classes.

He has won the 'blue riband' Senior TT on seven occasions and became the first rider to lap the circuit at an average speed of 130mph in 2007.

3. Michael Dunlop

Third place continues to follow the trend of overall race wins as 19-time victor Michael Dunlop secures his place on the Top 10 'rostrum'.

Michael has upheld the family tradition of success at the TT, his victories comprising seven Supersport, four Superbike, three Senior, three Superstock and two Lightweight Supertwins triumphs.

He has won for six different manufacturers - BMW, Honda, Yamaha, Paton, Kawasaki and Suzuki - and in 2016 became the first competitor to post a sub-17-minute lap of the Mountain Course in the Superbike TT.

4. Ian Hutchinson

Next up in fourth position is 16-time winner and the only man to take five wins in a week (in 2010) - Yorkshireman Ian Hutchinson - renowned as much for the bravery of his comebacks as his undoubted talent and ability.

His victories were achieved across a range of classes and he completed a sensational comeback hat-trick after recovering from serious injury in 2015.

His most recent success came in 2017 in the Superstock category.

5. David Jefferies

The fifth man in our illustrious list, the Yorkshire rider chalked up three consecutive trebles in a relatively short-lived but very successful TT career, with hat-tricks in 1999, 2000 and 2002 making up his nine wins.

Jefferies was also the first rider to lap the circuit at 125mph and held the lap record for a spell after circulating at 127.29mph in 2002.

The Yorkshireman excelled in the colours of both the V&M Yamaha team and the TAS Racing Suzuki outfit.

6. Bruce Anstey

'The Flying Kiwi' is regarded as one of the most popular riders of his generation and this is reflected in his finishing sixth in our poll.

A Superbike race winner in 2015, the New Zealander has been a consistent podium finisher throughout his TT career and has racked up 12 wins.

The former course lap record holder has also secured successes in the 250cc, Production, Supersport, TT Zero and Superstock categories.

7. Steve Hislop

The only Scottish rider to make the Top 10, Hislop is regarded as one of the greatest exponents of racing on the Mountain Course.

The 11-time winner, from Hawick, took his first victory in the Formula Two race in 1987 and went on to set the first 120mph lap of the course in 1989.

His most memorable triumphs included a Formula One and Senior double on the RVF Hondas in 1991 and the famous Senior TT win aboard the Norton in 1992 after a thrilling battle with Carl Fogarty.

8. Peter Hickman

In eighth place comes Mountain Course absolute lap record holder Peter Hickman, who looks likely to add to the five wins he has accumulated so far if he continues the form he has shown in recent years.

The Lincolnshire rider's record average speed of 135.452mph came on the final lap of his 2018 Senior TT victory following an epic battle with rival Dean Harrison.

A double in 2018 and a hat-trick in 2019 sees Hickman's win tally takes in two Superstock successes and one apiece in Superbike, Senior and Supersport. He is the event's fastest ever newcomer, lapping at over 129mph on his debut in 2014.

9. Phillip McCallen

The third rider from Northern Ireland in our top 10, the County Armagh man achieved 11 TT wins during his career - his first coming in the 1992 Formula One race and his last in the 1997 Senior.

His victories, which all came on Honda machinery, included a four-timer in 1996 and a treble in 1997.

McCallen's successful career also included five race wins in a single day at both the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

10. Carl Fogarty

Carl Fogarty's TT career was fairly brief but very successful as he achieved three wins, before moving on to excel on the world's short circuits, collecting four World Superbike crowns.

He won the 1989 Production 750cc race, followed by a Formula One and Senior double 12 months later.

His lap record of 123.61mph, recorded on a Yamaha on the final lap of his Senior TT battle with Steve Hislop in 1992, stood for seven years.