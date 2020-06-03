Paul Jordan rode for the Dafabet Devitt team last season

Paul Jordan feels he has "unfinished business" in the British Supersport Championship after taking up an offer from Lee Hardy Racing to compete in the series when it gets underway this year.

The 28-year-old had signed for Hardy's RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team for this year's North West 200 and Isle of Man TT which have been cancelled.

The BSB team have assured Jordan that he will retain his ride for 2021 and he may yet compete for the outfit at the Macau Grand Prix in November should it go ahead.

But with his road racing ambitions largely put on the back burner until next year, Jordan is determined to make an impact on the British Championship short circuit scene if and when the current season is given the green light to commence.

An updated schedule for British Superbikes is expected to be released this week.

"Lee told me if I want to do British Supersport I can - he is building me a bike and I definitely want to go back and do it," explained the Magherafelt rider.

"I have raced in the series before in 2010 and it very much represents an unticked box that I've always wanted to tick.

"I feel I have unfinished business and this time I know I would not have to worry about the financial side, plus I would have a bike as competitive as any on the grid."

Impressive stable of machinery

Prior to competing in the 600cc class, Jordan finished third in the British 125cc championship as a teenager in 2008 - but in recent years has concentrated his efforts primarily on road racing.

Last year he achieved two top-12 finishes in the Supersport at the Isle of Man TT as part of the Dafabet Devitt Racing team, as well as a very creditable fourth place in the Lightweight Supertwins.

For 2020, Jordan secured a deal to compete for the RAF Kawasaki team, acquired the services of a Paton for the Supertwins and agreed terms with Burrows Engineering Racing for the Irish national road races.

"It's still hard to believe the major road races aren't happening this year. I had such a good set-up in place and put more effort in in every respect during the winter than ever before.

"I was pleasantly surprised when the RAF team came in for me and to have the deal with John Burrows and the Paton to ride as well meant I was really looking forward to it.

"I just missed out on the podium in the Lightweight last year but everyone knows the Paton is the bike to be on in that class now. Michael Rutter and Michael Dunlop have shown that in the last few years."

Paul Jordan finished fourth in the Lightweight race for Supertwins 12 months ago

'Bikes as good as any on the grid'

Jordan has been hugely impressed by the RAF Kawasaki team's modus operandi in the short space of time he has been involved with them as "everything he has asked for he has been given".

"Everything has been very professional and no expense or effort has been spared in the preparation so that my bike will be as good as any on the grid.

"I have such a great team behind me and no stone has been left unturned. There are no shortcuts being taken and it's great to have a team behind me who believe in me that I can do the job.

"To have the ride secure for next season is a nice thing as it helps to keep you motivated and I am still in touch with the team regularly.

"I think they are happy to have a rider on board who can make progress, hopefully in the way that Ryan Vickers has been doing on their bikes in BSB.

"The team are not setting any unrealistic targets - they are just aiming to help me progress so the only pressure on me will be from myself."

Infectious enthusiasm gives me motivation

A roof tiler by trade, Jordan is equally excited at the prospect of being part of the Burrows team for the Irish nationals and will again carry that arrangement into 2021.

"I jumped at that opportunity offered to me by John Burrows. The team are based close to me in Dungannon and they have bags of experience and have had plenty of success so it was a no-brainer really.

"I really wanted to do the nationals on a big bike as I've never had one I was comfortable enough on before. I've always been on the back foot riding a 600 in the Open races.