European champion Kurt Walker is one of Northern Ireland's top amateur boxers

Boxing clubs in Northern Ireland will take guidance from the NI Executive before reopening, it is understood.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association on Sunday confirmed that clubs in the Republic can reopen on 10 August.

However, NI clubs - closed since March due to the coronavirus - will seek government guidance regarding steps for the safe return of the sport.

Boxing, a close physical contact sport, is scheduled to return in stage five of the Executive's lockdown exit plan.

In his statement on Sunday, IABA president Dominic O'Rourke said "all clubs" could return in accordance "with strict guidelines in place" in accordance with the Irish government's announcement that rugby and boxing can resume on 10 August.

"The IABA will produce guidelines for boxing clubs and advise on actions to take to ensure all our boxers, coaches, officials, medics and the general public are protected as much as possible," said O'Rourke.

'International competitions a long way off'

While clubs in the Republic may reopen in August, O'Rourke confirmed that competitions, both domestic and international, will not resume until it is safe to do so.

"Domestic competitions will remain on hold until such time as it is safe to resume," he added.

"Unfortunately, international competitions on any scale are still a long way off, with travel restrictions and controls at ports and airports to remain in place for some time.

"Spectators can begin to attend other live sporting events only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor number restrictions and where social distancing can be complied with.

"Boxing has been dealt a serious body blow by this pandemic, and we are all under varying degrees of pressure across all levels of our sport.

"But we will persevere, and as an organisation, do everything we can to help our clubs to get up and running as quickly as possible."