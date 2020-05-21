Sport NI has published advice and guidance for the resumption of sport and physical recreation as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The framework document is in line with the NI Executive's Five-Step Plan.

It will help individual governing bodies and organisations develop their own protocols for a return to sporting activities including training and competitions.

Click here external-link to view the Sport NI document.

"I welcome the publication of Sport NI's Framework Guide which will help our sports organisations to return to activity in the safest way possible as they follow the Executive's 5 Step Plan," said Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey.

"It is vitally important that we emerge from lockdown in a managed, safe and consistent way and this Framework will help with this process. I would urge the sports sector to use this Framework as they finalise their own protocols."

First step

Antoinette McKeown, Sport NI CEO, said: "There is a huge appetite across sports; athletes, coaches, fans and spectators to return to sport and many sports are actively planning how to implement the first step on this pathway.

Sport NI's Framework aims to facilitate that and acts as an important bridge between the NI Executive's document and the more detailed protocols that sports will need to develop on an individual basis.

"We commend the leadership which sports have already shown in responding to Covid-19 and recognise that, through responsible actions within each phase and at each of the five steps of the Executive's pathway to recovery, all sport participants can play their part in gradually and safely transitioning NI towards a new type of normality."