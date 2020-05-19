Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The minister's announcement will see all pubs, hotels, eating out venues, guest houses, camp sites, sports facilities, cinemas and entertainment venues not paying rates in this financial year

Sport clubs and facilities will benefit from a rates relief announced by the Northern Ireland Executive's Finance Minister Conor Murphy on Tuesday.

The minister unveiled his move in an attempt to help businesses impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Murphy said sports facilities would be among those who will "pay no financial rates this year".

The Northern Ireland Sports Forum welcomed the minister's move which followed lobbying by sport bodies.

"On 27 April we wrote to Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Economy Minister Dianne Dodds to outline the impact that Covid-19 is having on the sporting sector," said NI Sports Forum chairman Richard Johnson.

"As part of this letter which was also signed by the Irish FA, Ulster Rugby and Ulster GAA we urged the Finance Minister to include the sports sector in any extended rates relief programme due to the ongoing challenges sports organisations are facing.

"We are delighted that the concerns of NI Sports Forum members have been recognised and thank the Finance Minister for including sports organisations in the relief programme.

"The positive role that sports organisations are playing in their local communities at present cannot be underestimated however difficult challenges will still remain in the months ahead."

A number of sports clubs and facilities have been unable to access the two small business schemes set up the government in response to the coronavirus crisis.

In a piece written on the BBC Sport NI website prior to the minister's announcement, the chairman of the Portadown-based GAA club Tir na nOg Dessie Henderson said a rates holiday would help his club after they missed out on the grants.