With this year's Isle of Man TT cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, we thought this a good time to take stock and ask you to choose your top 10 solo riders at the event over the past 30 years.

Some of the biggest names in the history of road racing have pitted their skills against each other on the world famous 37.73-mile Mountain Course over the last three decades and achieved some remarkable feats.

Of the riders who have showcased their talents who do you think, based solely on their TT performances, deserves to make the top 10 and in what order?

You may have your own ideas about those you believe have made a major impact at the world's ultimate road race - but here is our short-list of 16 riders to vote from - with a brief summary of their IOM TT CV.

Joey Dunlop

The legendary Ballymoney rider holds the record for the most wins at the TT with 26, achieved across a range of classes from 125cc and 250cc twos-strokes to Superbikes.

Joey's wins came across a 24-year period from 1977 to 2000 and included three hat-tricks in 1985, 1988 and 2000, plus six successive Formula One race victories.

John McGuinness

The Morecambe rider has accumulated 23 wins encompassing victories in the Superbike, Senior, Superstock, Supersport, 400cc, Singles and 250cc classes.

McGuinness has won the 'blue riband' Senior TT on seven occasions and became the first rider to lap the circuit at an average speed of 130mph in 2007.

Michael Dunlop

Michael has upheld the family tradition of success at the TT with 19 wins to date, comprising seven Supersport, four Superbike, three Senior, three Superstock and two Lightweight Supertwins triumphs.

He has won for six different manufacturers - BMW, Honda, Yamaha, Paton, Kawasaki and Suzuki - and in 2016 became the first competitor to post a sub-17-minute lap of the Mountain Course in the Superbike TT.

Ian Hutchinson

The Yorkshireman's tally of 16 TT wins across a range of classes includes a record five victories in one week in 2010 - he remains the only rider to achieve that feat.

He completed a sensational comeback hat-trick after recovering from serious injury in 2015 and his most recent success came in 2017 in the Superstock category.

Bruce Anstey

A Superbike race winner in 2015, the New Zealander has been a consistent podium finisher throughout his TT career and has racked up 12 wins.

The former course lap record holder has also secured successes in the 250cc, Production, Supersport, TT Zero and Superstock categories.

Phillip McCallen

The Northern Ireland rider achieved 11 TT wins during his career - his first coming in the 1992 Formula One race and his last in the 1997 Senior.

His victories, which all came on Honda machinery, included a four-timer in 1996 and a treble in 1997.

Steve Hislop

The 11-time TT winner took his first victory in the Formula Two race in 1987 and went on to carve out a reputation as one of the greatest Mountain Course exponents of all time - setting the first 120mph lap in 1989.

His most memorable triumphs included a Formula One and Senior double on the RVF Hondas in 1991 and the famous Senior TT win aboard the Norton in 1992 after a thrilling battle with Carl Fogarty.

Ian Lougher

The Welshman's 10 TT wins spanned three decades and four different classes - 125cc, 250cc, 600cc and Production 600.

His first victory came in the 350cc Junior in 1990 and his most recent in the 2009 Lightweight. His enviable record also includes 14 runners-up finishes and six third places.

David Jefferies

The Yorkshire rider chalked up three consecutive trebles in a relatively short-lived but very successful TT career, with hat-tricks in 1999, 2000 and 2002 making up his nine wins.

Jefferies was also the first rider to lap the circuit at 125mph and held the lap record for a spell after circulating at 127.29mph in 2002.

Jim Moodie

The Scotsman's eight TT successes included victories in the 400cc, Supersport 600cc and Production 1000cc categories.

His stunning lap of 124.45mph from a standing start on a Honda in the first circuit of the Senior TT in 1999 saw him break Carl Fogarty's seven-year-old benchmark for the Mountain Course.

Michael Rutter

Michael made his TT debut in 1994, achieved his first podium in 1996 in the Formula One race and took his maiden win in the 1998 Supersport event.

Still racing many years later, he has taken his overall tally to seven with five wins in the TT Zero race for electric bikes and a Supertwins success in 2017, plus many other top-six finishes.

Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman is the current lap record holder for the Isle of Man TT course with a speed of 135.452mph, set in his 2018 Senior TT victory following an epic battle with rival Dean Harrison.

A double in 2018 and a hat-trick in 2019 sees Hickman's win tally so far stand at five - two Superstocks and one apiece in Superbike, Senior and Supersport. He is the event's fastest ever newcomer, lapping at over 129mph on his debut in 2014.

Robert Dunlop

Robert Dunlop clinched four TT wins between 1989 and 1991 - three in the Ultra-Lightweight 125ccs and another in the 250cc class.

The Ballymoney man marked his comeback from serious injuries sustained in a crash at the 1994 event by taking a memorable 125cc success in 1998 to take his tally to five. He achieved three podiums in the 'big bike' classes.

Carl Fogarty

The future World Superbike champion won three TT races - the 1989 Production 750cc race, followed by a Formula One and Senior double 12 months later.

His lap record of 123.61mph, recorded on a Yamaha on the final lap of his Senior TT battle with Steve Hislop in 1992, stood for seven years.

Dean Harrison

One of the most consistent road racers of recent years, Harrison's three triumphs have come in the 2014 Lightweight, 2018 Supersport and the 2019 Senior. In addition, he has accumulated nine second place finishes.

The lap record holder for the Superbike race, the Bradford racer has finished runner-up on nine occasions and taken third position in a further five races.

Steve Plater

The Lincolnshire competitor's brief three-year TT career remarkably yielded two wins - he became the Fastest Newcomer in 2007, followed by a Supersport win in 2008 and a coveted Senior TT victory a year later.

Plater's 2009 sector time for the section of the course between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow was not bettered until Harrison, and then Hickman, went faster on that 6.9-mile-mile stretch in 2018.

